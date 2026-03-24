Brock Lesnar Says His WWE And MMA Titles “Mean Nothing” Compared To Family

Brock Lesnar reflected on his legacy during an appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, emphasizing that his accomplishments in sports and entertainment matter far less to him than his role as a father.

“For me, none of my championships or none of my accolades, they all mean nothing. It means nothing to me. My kids are my legacy. I mean, in today’s dark-ass world that we’re living in, if you can come out and have good kids — I take a lot of pride in that. When parents come to me and say, ‘Man, your boys are really respectful.’ That pumps my tires, you know?”

Lesnar also addressed the long-standing mystique surrounding his public persona, noting that the version fans see is not an accurate reflection of who he is in real life.

“People see the entertainment Brock Lesnar and they think that that’s who I am, but it’s not who I am. And I don’t let people into my circle enough to know. It’s been a mystique for a long time. But I’m still — I can be an assh*le when I want to be.”

Known for his dominance across WWE and mixed martial arts, Lesnar’s comments offer a rare glimpse into his personal values, highlighting family over fame as the true measure of his legacy.