Sid Vicious Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame 2026

Sid Vicious will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2026 Legacy Class, with Triple H announcing the news on social media. The induction comes posthumously following Eudy’s passing on August 26, 2024, at the age of 63.

“No matter which moniker you knew him by, Sid’s intensity was palpable across the ring and through your TV screen,” Triple H wrote. “A multi-time champion in WWE and WCW, and a two-time WrestleMania main event, it’s a pleasure to announce that he will take his rightful place in the 2026 Legacy Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.”

Known throughout his career as Sid Justice, Sid Vicious, and Sycho Sid, Eudy debuted in 1982 and rose to prominence in World Championship Wrestling as part of The Skyscrapers alongside Dan Spivey before joining The Four Horsemen with Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, and Barry Windham.

He later moved to WWE in 1991 as Sid Justice, headlining WrestleMania VIII against Hulk Hogan. Returning in 1995 as Sycho Sid, he captured the WWF Championship twice, defeating Shawn Michaels in 1996 and Bret Hart in 1997, before headlining WrestleMania 13 against The Undertaker.

His WCW run included two reigns as WCW World Heavyweight Champion in 2000 after defeating Kevin Nash.

Sid’s career was tragically derailed at WCW Sin in 2001, when he suffered a severe double compound leg fracture in one of the most shocking injuries in wrestling history. He made a brief return during the Raw 1000 episode in 2012 before retiring in 2017.

Eudy will be honored alongside other members of the 2026 class, with the ceremony set to take place during WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.