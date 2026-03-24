Cody Rhodes Calls Bad Bunny WWE’s Best Celebrity Wrestler Ever

Cody Rhodes has praised Bad Bunny as the greatest celebrity wrestler in WWE history, while expressing hope that the global superstar returns to the company.

Speaking with NBC Chicago, Rhodes did not hold back when asked about Bad Bunny’s impact in WWE.

“I would say Bad Bunny is also, I hope I don’t offend anybody, the best celebrity wrestler WWE ever had,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes highlighted Bad Bunny’s match against Damian Priest in Puerto Rico as a standout moment, pointing to the atmosphere and significance of the event.

“If you ever want to know what WWE, an event is like, Puerto Rico, him versus Damian Priest, it’s one of the greatest entrances in all of sports, and he had a huge part in WWE coming there,” Rhodes said. “So as WWE looks to make its way back around the globe and hopefully Puerto Rico is definitely a spot we go to because it has a really rich wrestling history.”

He went on to make it clear that he no longer views Bad Bunny as just a crossover attraction.

“I hope he’s part of it again because he’s no longer a celebrity wrestler,” Rhodes said. “He’s just a wrestler, and a really good one.”

Bad Bunny has made multiple appearances in WWE, including winning the 24/7 Championship and competing in both tag team and singles matches. His bout with Priest at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico received widespread praise.

Rhodes is currently in his third reign as Undisputed WWE Champion and is set to defend the title against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42 on April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.