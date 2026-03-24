Backstage News On Women’s Tag Team Title Match For WrestleMania 42

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 42 is reportedly set to be a fatal four-way, with Nia Jax and Lash Legend defending against multiple teams.

According to Bodyslam, the challengers are expected to include Charlexa, The Bella Twins, and the newly added duo of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

The addition of Bayley and Valkyria comes after their victory over The Kabuki Warriors on Raw, after which they immediately called out the champions and secured a title opportunity. Meanwhile, Jax and Legend—collectively known as The Irresistible Forces—won the titles on February 27 by defeating Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

Since capturing the championships, the champions have retained against both Charlexa and The Bella Twins, though those victories came via disqualification, leaving both teams with unresolved claims heading into WrestleMania.

The ongoing storyline has also carried over to WWE SmackDown, where Charlexa and The Bella Twins are set to collide again following recent confrontations involving the champions.

The fatal four-way stipulation provides a path for any team to capture the titles while protecting competitors from taking a direct loss ahead of WWE’s biggest event of the year. WrestleMania 42 takes place April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WWE has not officially confirmed the match at this time.