Dolph Ziggler Talks About Backstage Issues With Goldberg Match

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com, Dolph Ziggler discussed his match with Bill Goldberg from Summerslam:

“As a kid [I was a fan] but as a grown up I see these guys and I’m like, ‘Okay I’m here to do business and do special things — I try not to be the fan. I find out what the business is and I’m like ‘Cool this is the moment.’ And having that like ‘You’re the guy to do this. To set the record straight and give this guy this fantastic match. I’m like, ‘Fantastic.’”

“Then they go, ‘it’s gonna be bell spear’ and I go ‘Come on.’ So I fought all day long, threatened to leave, threatened to leave. Do anything I can do — ‘Give me two damn minutes!’ And I got a minute, whatever, what are you gonna do?”