First-ever WWE Worlds Collide Tournament Announced For Royal Rumble Axxess

A tournament featuring NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live Superstars has been announced for Royal Rumble Axxess.

It is called the WWE Worlds Collide Tournament and will feature 15 Superstars, with five participants coming from each brand. WWE is hyping that the winner of the single-elimination tournament will receive an NXT, NXT UK, or 205 Live Championship Match of their choosing.

WWE noted that the Worlds Collide Tournament is being taped for a WWE Network special.

A battle royal will determine the matchups for the first round, and the winner of the battle royal will receive a first-round bye. The battle royal and tournament will take place across three Royal Rumble Axxess sessions at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, January 26 and Sunday, January 27.

Here’s the list of participants for the tournament:

From NXT

Adam Cole

Dominik Dijakovic

Keith Lee

Otis Dozovic

Velveteen Dream

From NXT UK

Jordan Devlin

Mark Andrews

Travis Banks

Tyler Bate

Zack Gibson

From 205 Live

Cedric Alexander

Drew Gulak

Humberto Carrillo

TJP

Tony Nese

Carrillo being listed as from 205 Live would indicate that he’s joining the brand soon. He has mostly wrestled at NXT house shows since joining the WWE Performance Center last year, but has appeared on a few episodes of NXT.