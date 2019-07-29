Former WWE Announcer Comes To Renee Young’s Defense

As previously noted, Renee Young was publicly critical on Twitter of her commentary work on WWE RAW.

Former WWE star Taz, who did commentary for several years in WWE, came to Renee’s defense:

99.99999% of folks would not only FLOP after 1 segment but crap their pants in the process in that role. You bring a professional female perspective (which is needed) to the booth along with playing off the guys in the chairs next to you perfectly! Keep doing what you doing! 👍 https://t.co/oCARUiVtQd — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) July 28, 2019

Frankly, are you qualified to tell me what actually happens as a WWE a commentator is on air? I am strongly assuming you aren't. My man, I can assure you that Vince isn't "telling them what to say". He is producing them (very big difference). https://t.co/q5kH0YKwp6 — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) July 28, 2019