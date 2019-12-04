Former WWE Writer Returning, Latest News On Cedric Alexander’s Status

– PWInsider.com is reporting that Chris DeJoseph, who was part of the WWE creative team from 2004-2010, will be returning to the company. Mike Johnson noted the following:

“PWInsider.com is told that WWE talks with DeJoseph had pre-dated his entrance into MLW. DeJoseph, who was seen on camera in WWE as Big Dick Johnson, is slated to return to the company’s creative end shortly, possibly as soon as this month.”

– It was previously reported that WWE has given up on pushing Cedric Alexander. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the following about the situation with Alexander:

“Everything I’ve heard about him is that he is well-liked backstage and I have not heard of anything that he might have done to rub people the wrong way so it looks like [Vince] McMahon simply cooled off on him.”

Alexander lost to Mojo Rawley on this week’s Main Event tapings.