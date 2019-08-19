How Paul Heyman Has Been Helping Cedric Alexander

In an interview with ProWrestlingSheet.com, Cedric Alexander commented on how Paul Heyman has been helping him out:

“It’s been great working with Paul. He’s really helped me feel more comfortable. He saw a match I had with Bobby Roode months ago on an episode of Main Event and he was a very big fan of it. He’s given me pointers on how to project myself better to fans and small little show business quirks. Because that’s one of the things I’m not 100% comfortable on sometimes, so talking in front of a camera is something that Paul has definitely helped me get more in tune with.”

Alexander also commented on his jump off the titantron from a few weeks ago:

“At the moment, when I got up there, I was like, ‘I’m so gonna make everyone pay for this,’” he told us. “But then I looked down and was like ‘Ohhh, that’s a long fall!’ But you know what, I’m here, I committed and off I went! I couldn’t think too much about it because it was a split second decision.”

“I can’t just climb up here and have everyone see me then climb down! I gotta do this now,” Alexander added. “It’s so awesome to think that moment will be played on RAW on a loop for the next 5-6 years maybe. It’s a moment. A Raw moment! That’s exactly what it is.”