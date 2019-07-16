Interesting New Seth Rollins T-Shirt, WWE RAW Superstar Turns 43

— WWE has gone full steam ahead with promoting Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch as a couple, so much so that retained their respective titles in an Extreme Rules Winners Take All Mixed Tag Team Match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans last Sunday at Extreme Rules. Moments after their win, however, Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and beat Rollins for the Universal Championship.

With Lynch calling herself “The Man,” Rollins is now being called “The Man’s Man.” This has led to WWE releasing a new T-shirt for Rollins that reads “The Man’s Man.”

— Today is Bobby Lashley’s birthday as the Raw Superstar turns 43 years old.