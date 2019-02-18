Interesting News Regarding Tonight’s WWE RAW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet, WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, and Aleister Black are backstage at tonight’s WWE RAW, PWInsider.com reports. It’s unknown if any of them will be playing a role on the broadcast.

– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about tonight’s RAW:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR