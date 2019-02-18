Interesting News Regarding Tonight’s WWE RAW

– WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet, WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, and Aleister Black are backstage at tonight’s WWE RAW, PWInsider.com reports. It’s unknown if any of them will be playing a role on the broadcast.
– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about tonight’s RAW:
Interesting yet laughable… was told there was a push this week in Stamford to make RAW feel different tonight, with those in power urging everyone to “think outside the box”. That said, tonight’s show is not finalized as of now.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 18, 2019