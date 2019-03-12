John Cena Acknowledges Rumor?, Aleister Black Fires Back At Fan

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– As previously noted, there was reportedly an idea pitched for Kurt Angle to face John Cena at Wrestlemania 35 in his final match since Cena’s first televised match was against Angle.

With Kurt Angle announcing his Wrestlemania farewell match on RAW, John Cena posted a photo of a young Angle on his Instagram page. Cena has been known for posting cryptic photos on Instagram that reference internet rumors.

– Aleister Black responded to a fan on Twitter that accused him of “body shaming” Lana. Here was the exchange:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR