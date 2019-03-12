John Cena Acknowledges Rumor?, Aleister Black Fires Back At Fan

– As previously noted, there was reportedly an idea pitched for Kurt Angle to face John Cena at Wrestlemania 35 in his final match since Cena’s first televised match was against Angle.

With Kurt Angle announcing his Wrestlemania farewell match on RAW, John Cena posted a photo of a young Angle on his Instagram page. Cena has been known for posting cryptic photos on Instagram that reference internet rumors.

– Aleister Black responded to a fan on Twitter that accused him of “body shaming” Lana. Here was the exchange:

A dream team?We have Aleister who is so ordinary & insecure he had to tattoo his entire body to fit in with the misfits. Ricochet who just flips all over the ring with no emotion like the cirque du soleil & then we have the legends…THE HARDY’s returning for the 17000th time!YAY https://t.co/exgTDj4B8p — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) March 12, 2019

Interesting words from someone who’s body is 90% “enhanced”. https://t.co/OVNWoSfNlA — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) March 12, 2019