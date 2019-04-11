Kurt Angle Reflects On Not Being Able To Face John Cena

Kurt Angle wrote the following on his Instagram page:
“Completely ironic that on the same night, at Wrestlemania35 [John Cena] paid homage to his ‘ruthless aggression’ thuganomics character, and I wore my ‘Team Angle’ warm up. I wish I had one more round with you John. Regardless, I’m proud of my career.”
