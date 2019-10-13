Latest News On Cain Velasquez Leaving UFC For WWE

During a media conference, Cain Velasquez commented more on leaving UFC for WWE and how Dana White reacted to the news:

“We ended up talking on the phone. He just supported me 100 percent. It was just a good, respectful talk that we had. He thanked me for everything that I did. I thanked him and the company for everything that they did. He just gave me his full blessing. He said, ‘This is awesome, what you’re doing. Go ahead, you have my full consent to go ahead and do what you want to do.’”

“As of right now, the chapter is closed on my MMA career. I’m focusing on the task at hand with the WWE. I love this sport. I’ve rebirthed myself into reliving it and loving it again. I’m all in on doing this. I’m diving deep into doing this, and this is what I’m doing for right now.”