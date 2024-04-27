WWE announced during last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown the full list of names drafted on Night 1 of the 2024 Draft.

You can check out the full list below:

Round 1

– Bianca Belair drafted to WWE SmackDown.

– Jey Uso drafted to WWE RAW.

– Carmelo Hayes drafted to WWE SmackDown.

– Seth Rollins drafted to WWE RAW.

Round 2

– Randy Orton drafted to WWE SmackDown.

– Bron Breakker drafted to WWE RAW.

– Nia Jax drafted to WWE SmackDown.

– Liv Morgan drafted to WWE RAW.

Round 3

– LA Knight drafted to WWE SmackDown.

– Ricochet drafted to WWE RAW.

– The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Paul Heyman) drafted to WWE SmackDown.

– Sheamus drafted to WWE RAW.

Round 4

– AJ Styles drafted to WWE SmackDown.

– Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri and Otis) drafted to WWE RAW.

– Andrade drafted to WWE SmackDown.

– Kiana James drafted to WWE RAW.

Immediately following WWE SmackDown, more picks from the 2024 Draft were revealed.

It was announced that Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, Ivar, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler were all drafted to RAW.

It was then announced that The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Michin), Baron Corbin and the team of Cedric Alexander and Ashante “Thee” Adonis all got drafted to SmackDown.

NOTE: Current Champions, with the exception of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are not eligible to be drafted as they are “Protected Picks” and are locked to their respective brands, while Roman Reigns has removed himself from the eligible Draft Pool.