What Happened After SmackDown Went Off The Air; CM Punk Appears

The main event of Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes take on Carmelo Hayes in a non-title match and walk out of the match with a big win. Rhodes and his opponent for WWE Backlash France AJ Styles then had a stare-down and shook each other’s hand with the show ending.

CM Punk, who is currently out of in-ring action due to an injury, made an appearance on SmackDown after the live broadcast went off the air. Punk said that while his triceps injury isn’t healed yet, he will be back “soon” to compete with all “the big tough badasses backstage.” Punk also shared his support for WWE Hall of Famer Pete Rose being a part of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Chad Gable and Alpha Academy then interrupted Punk and Gable called Pete Rose a cheater and said he deserved his lifetime ban from the Baseball Hall of Fame.

You can check out the post below.