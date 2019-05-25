Latest News On PAC’s Status With All Elite Wrestling

During a Starrcast Q&A panel, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks addressed PAC’s status with AEW and his match with Adam Page being pulled from the Double or Nothing PPV:

Cody: “Instead of not giving (the fans) anything, we wanted you to at least have the match and that’s why we put it out for free. I wouldn’t say that Pac is out of AEW, by any means. I also wouldn’t put any heavy stock into the amount of speculation that was around the whole thing. Our media is unregulated, so they can just say anything. It’s ongoing, we want it to work out. We mentioned the UK pay-per-view and we want Pac in AEW. I wouldn’t put stock into what you heard.”

Nick Jackson: “We’re close to him. We’re still talking to with him and hopefully, everything works out and he’s wrestling full-time for us.”