Matt Hardy Addresses His Loss From Monday’s WWE RAW

Matt Hardy made his return to WWE television on Monday’s RAW but lost to Buddy Murphy. Hardy, whose contract reportedly expires in the spring of 2020, commented on the loss:

Please don’t feel bad for me, Scott. I’m just in a WWE slump as of right now. I can see it probably continuing for a few more weeks in the future, but I’m confident I’ll get out of it in a couple of months & get my groove back. You can’t BREAK a #BROKEN VESSEL. https://t.co/9Dzh3w5VCF — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 29, 2019

Hardy also posted a new Free The Delete video where he teases a reincarnation: