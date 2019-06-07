Michelle McCool Comments On How WWE People Treated Her

While appearing on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, Michelle McCool commented on how being in a relationship with The Undertaker changed how people in WWE treated her

“I can literally count on one and a half hands how many people in WWE treated me differently pre-Mark and post-Mark,” said McCool. “Michelle McCool didn’t change, I’m still me. There were a ton of people that found out I was dating Mark and was like, ‘Oh, I better change my tune and be super nice.’ I’m not that type, if it happens, I’m going to call you on it.’ I haven’t changed, I’m not acting any different so don’t treat me any different.”

“Nine times out of ten people will walk straight up to us, look at him the whole time, have a conversation, can’t tell you how many times people have asked me to take a picture,” McCool exasperated. “Thankfully, he said ‘You need to find someone else this is my wife.’ It’s hard because it doesn’t matter what you do, most people still identify me as Undertaker’s wife.”

“I handle it fine, but it’s not the easiest thing to do. I’m not just his wife,” McCool said. “I take pride in being his wife, I love him to death. But, I got some talents. I’m not just his shadow, I’m not just his sidekick, I can do a lot of things. It’s hard because I wouldn’t personally treat someone like that. On the bright side, it shows you who your true friends are.”