Several WWE NXT Stars Reportedly Injured

WWE announced that several NXT stars have are currently on a “not cleared” list.

The first name is Velveteen Dream who was seen “walking gingerly” and dealing with lumbar pain following his match against Roderick Strong on Wednesday’s NXT episode.

According to WWE, Arturo Ruas will be having an X-Ray on his fingers following his match against Pete Dunne.

Kona Reeves’s cheek was busted open and he required five stitches from his dark match against Damien Priest.

ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that Joaquin Wilde (formerly DJZ in Impact Wrestling) needs surgery from a broken eye socket back in July while he was training. WWE was reportedly waiting to see if he could avoid surgery. The injury is being described as a “freak accident.”