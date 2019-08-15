Sheamus Shoots Down Rumor, Latest On Rey Mysterio’s Son In WWE

– In an interview with Spin.ph, Sheamus addressed his status with WWE and denied speculation that he will be transitioning to a referee role:

“It’s just for a movie,” adding, “It just fits me well, looks good on me. That’s why I posted it.”

“I’m trying to get better. I miss the ring.”

Sheamus has been out of action with a concussion since April.

– According to F4WOnline.com, WWE is still interested in using Rey Myserio’s son Dominick as a wrestler. Dave Meltzer noted that “right now the feeling is he’s not ready for in-ring on this stage, but the hope is he’ll be ready in 2020.”