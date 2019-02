In regards to The Undertaker appearing at Starrcast II, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about Undertaker’s status with WWE:

“At least as of a week ago he was not doing either [WrestleMania or Saudi Arabia] and obviously [WWE] can panic and the Saudi Arabia show if the Prince wants him they can offer him so much money to do it, but as of a week ago he was not on either show. So I think he’s retired as a wrestler.”