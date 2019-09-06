Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results From 9/5 – Ken Shamrock Returns

Here are the Impact Wrestling spoilers from the 9/5/19 tapings in Las Vegas courtesy of ImpactAsylum.com:

– Havok (w/ James Mitchell) defeated Taya (w/ John E. Bravo) via disqualification. During the match, Tenille Dashwood came out and watched. The finish saw Bravo hit the referee that led to Tenille attacking Taya following the match.

– Johnny Swinger defeated a local wrestler

– Mahabali Shera defeated Cousin Jake. Post-match, The Deaners and Hit Squad brawled.

– Ken Shamrock comes to the ring to cut a promo on Moose. This led to Moose appearing on the big screen that revealed Moose was at Shamrock’s gym and beats some of the guys up. Moose versus Ken Shamrock is made official for Bound For Glory in Chicago.

– Tenille Dashwood defeated Madison Rayne

– Eddie Edwards (w/ Kenny) defeated Reno Scum.

– Michael Elgin defeated TJP (w/ Fallah Bahh). Elgin sold an arm injury after the match.

– Daga defeated Bey. Post-match, Jake Crist, who was at commentary for the match, attacks Daga. This led to Tessa Blanchard running in and saved Daga

– Tessa Blanchard defeated Dave Crist (w/ Jake Crist & Madman Fulton). Post-match, the heels beat down Blanchard. Tessa has qualified for some kind of Bound For Glory match.

– LAX’s music hits, but it ends up being The North. They would cut a promo before Konnan came out for a promo of his own. This sets up The North versus RVD and Rhino.

– Rob Van Dam & Rhino defeated The North

– Brian Cage and Melissa Santos have a wedding ceremony. Once they start dancing, Sami Callihan interrupts and tries to hit Cage with a champagne bottle. He accidentally hits Melissa with it.