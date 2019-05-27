Starrcast III Announced For All Out Weekend

Starrcast III has officially been announced for the weekend during the AEW All Out PPV event:
Thursday, August 29th through Sunday, September 1st
Bracelets go on sale next Wednesday at 8PM EST
Hyatt Regency Schaumburg – OFFICIAL SITE OF STARRCAST 3
Chicago Marriott Schaumburg
Hilton Garden Inn Schaumburg
Hyatt House Chicago/Schaumburg
Enter stay dates, between Wed, Aug 28, 2019, & Mon, Sept 2, 2019, for the proper rate to show
TownePlace Suites Chicago Schaumburg
SpringHill Suites Chicago Schaumburg/Woodfield Mall
We are excited to announce that #Starrcast is officially coming back to CHICAGO, Labor Day Weekend!!!
