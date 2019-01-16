The Revival Leaving WWE?, Big Update On Bludgeon Brothers

– Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that The Revival could be leaving WWE soon but it hasn’t been confirmed that the team actually outright asked for a release. There was apparently a situation at RAW which has led to people within the company having “reason to be very fearful that The Revival are done or finishing up with the company.”

– PWInsider.com is reporting that both Luke Harper and Erick Rowan have been medically cleared to return to action. The Bludegon Brothers tag-team could be back on television as soon as next week.