Toni Storm Wins NXT UK Women’s Championship, Match Announced For SmackDown

— Toni Storm defeated Rhea Ripley at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool on Saturday to win the NXT UK Women’s Championship.
After Storm and Ripley kicked out of each other’s finisher, Storm slipped out of Riptide and hit Ripley with Storm Zero to become NXT UK women’s Champion for the first time.
Storm’s victory set off a raucous celebration.
IT'S TONI TIME!!!!!!!
Congratulations to your NEW #NXTUK #WomensChampion #ToniStorm! #NXTUKTakeOver #UKWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/YOHu0T79r3
— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2019
In this post-match interview, Storm says she hopes to lead the NXT UK Women’s division to new heights after seizing the NXT UK Women’s Championship.
Triple H congratulated Storm on her big win.
Winner of the 2018 #WWEMYC and now the NEW @NXTUK Women’s Champion… #ToniStorm. #ToniTime #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool @WWEUK @WWENetwork #WeAreNXTUK pic.twitter.com/gE4TNGZrUZ
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 12, 2019
Here is a clip from the match.
— Rey Mysterio and Andrade “Cien” Almas are set to have their second televised singles match in WWE.
WWE has announced Mysterio vs. Almas for this Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown LIVE.
THIS is going to be EPIC! @reymysterio will square off with @AndradeCienWWE THIS TUESDAY on #SDLive! @Zelina_VegaWWE https://t.co/eayjoZK6Zt
— WWE (@WWE) January 13, 2019
This match follows Almas teaming with Samoa Joe last Tuesday to defeat Mysterio and Mustafa Ali. Almas pinned Mysterio after countering the 619 and then hitting a gutbuster and the Hammerlock DDT.
Mysterio and Almas also faced each other on the November 6, 2018, edition of SmackDown LIVE, with Mysterio defeating Almas to earn a spot on the SmackDown men’s team at Survivor Series.