Toni Storm Wins NXT UK Women’s Championship, Match Announced For SmackDown

— Toni Storm defeated Rhea Ripley at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool on Saturday to win the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

After Storm and Ripley kicked out of each other’s finisher, Storm slipped out of Riptide and hit Ripley with Storm Zero to become NXT UK women’s Champion for the first time.

Storm’s victory set off a raucous celebration.

In this post-match interview, Storm says she hopes to lead the NXT UK Women’s division to new heights after seizing the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

Triple H congratulated Storm on her big win.

Here is a clip from the match.

— Rey Mysterio and Andrade “Cien” Almas are set to have their second televised singles match in WWE.

WWE has announced Mysterio vs. Almas for this Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown LIVE.

This match follows Almas teaming with Samoa Joe last Tuesday to defeat Mysterio and Mustafa Ali. Almas pinned Mysterio after countering the 619 and then hitting a gutbuster and the Hammerlock DDT.

Mysterio and Almas also faced each other on the November 6, 2018, edition of SmackDown LIVE, with Mysterio defeating Almas to earn a spot on the SmackDown men’s team at Survivor Series.