Two Matches and “Samoan Summit” Announced For WWE RAW

Two matches and a segment involving Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe is set for Raw this Monday at the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

WWE.com announced today that Reigns and Joe will meet in what is being advertised as a “Samoan Summit.”

Samoan pride was on the line last week when Roman Reigns battled Samoa Joe, and now that The Big Dog emerged victorious in the grudge match, it seems the two sides have come together in an effort to squash their beef. As reported by The Wrap, Reigns and Joe will meet in a “Samoan Summit” on Monday’s Raw, where the two will supposedly hash out their differences and find a way to move forward. It’s a surprising turn of events between two known fighters, though there’s something to be said for a desire to move forward. With that being said, talks are just as likely to break down – and given that they’re both from the same island, we know what happens next.

Also announced for Raw is a singles match between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler, as well as a non-title match between Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss.

The Rollins vs. Ziggler match is rooted in what happened last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE. Ziggler interrupted Shawn Michaels’ appearance on “Miz TV” and the segment ended with Ziggler laying out Michaels with a superkick.

According to WWE.com, Rollins is seeking retribution for Michaels after DX and The Kliq saved him from an attack by AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson at Raw Reunion.