Update On When Roman Reigns Will Return To The Ring

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As previously reported, personal trainer David Gonyea posted a photo with Roman Reigns on Instagram and noted that he was helping Reigns train for an in-ring return.

When a fan questioned the legitimacy of Reigns’ illness, Gonyea responded with the following:

“Nah man he’s still recovering. He won’t be in action for another few months…keep in mind what leukemia is… and that he has been in remission this was a flare-up that he needed treatment for. I was working out with him and he was definitely moving slow. It’s the PG era they aren’t working cancer.”

Gonyea also responded to other fan comments/questions about Reigns’ condition:

“I had a really nice conversation with him it’s definitely not a work.”

“He is getting better. Not 100% yet but he’s getting better and will be back.”

“Since he left he’s been preparing to come back. Monday he will let you know how close he is.”

