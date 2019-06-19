Updated Card For WWE Stomping Grounds

Coming off this week’s edition of WWE RAW, here is the updated card for this Sunday’s Stomping Grounds PPV:

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins (C) vs. Baron Corbin – Special Guest Referee TBA

WWE Title Steel Cage Match

Kofi Kingston (C) vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE RAW Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch (C) vs. Lacey Evans

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title Match

Bayley (C) vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match

Samoa Joe (C) vs. Ricochet

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Xavier Woods & Big E

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match

Daniel Bryan & Erick Rowan (C) vs. Heavy Machinery

