Updated Card For WWE Stomping Grounds

Coming off this week’s edition of WWE RAW, here is the updated card for this Sunday’s Stomping Grounds PPV:
WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins (C) vs. Baron Corbin – Special Guest Referee TBA
WWE Title Steel Cage Match
Kofi Kingston (C) vs. Dolph Ziggler
WWE RAW Women’s Title Match
Becky Lynch (C) vs. Lacey Evans
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Smackdown Women’s Title Match
Bayley (C) vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE United States Title Match
Samoa Joe (C) vs. Ricochet
Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Xavier Woods & Big E
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match
Daniel Bryan & Erick Rowan (C) vs. Heavy Machinery
