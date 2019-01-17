Video: The Elite Appear At Indy Wrestling Show

Members of All Elite Wrestling appeared at Wednesday night’s BAR Wrestling event in Los Angeles. This appearance was cryptically teased by the group on Twitter earlier in the day.

SocalUncensored.com noted the following about the appearance:

After the match, The Elite along with SCU cut a promo that included the bit from Being the Elite where Scorpio Sky referred to SCU as the Three Musketeers, leading Matt Jackson to pull out a candy bar for him to eat. Cody announced to the crowd that as an executive vice president of AEW they can sign anyone they want, which lead to “Joey Ryan” chants from the crowd. Matt Jackson then claimed that they “would sign Joey but he is under contract to Lucha Underground until 2028,” which lead to the crowd booing. Cody responded that he “just signed the whole audience to AEW,” only to have fire everyone a few minutes later on Brandi Rhodes orders.