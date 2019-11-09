WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results – November 8, 2019

We start off with a look back at the NXT incursion on Smackdown from last week.

We are in Manchester, England and your announcers are Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

Baron Corbin makes his way to the ring and he has something to say.

Baron says Survivor Series is two weeks away and for the first time, the battle for brand supremacy will be Raw versus Smackdown versus NXT. Baron says all people can talk about is now NXT took over Smackdown and there is blame for that. It all falls on the locker room leader, Roman Reigns. You main evented four Wrestlemanias, you went six years without taking a day off, you are a three time World Champion and a Universal Champion who never lost. You came back from leukemia and how many people can say that. You are a role model. Baron says this fickle, blood sucking audience only cares about one thing and that is what have you done for me lately. What have you done lately? Nothing.

You said your priorities have changed. You are a face, not a fighter. You make appearances and you take days off with your family. You no longer have the desire to be champion because you do not want the responsibility. Do you know the responsibilities to be the king. You are a half step slower. Your brothers in the Shield have abandoned you. People are starting to see through you. You still call yourself the Big Dog, but your testicles have shriveled up into tiny marbles. Your bark is starting to sound like a chihuahua. Baron shows with a graphic description.

Baron asks where is Roman’s music? That wasn’t enough for him to come out. Roman is not man enough to come out and meet him face to face. Your bark is getting worse than your bite. Baron says Roman is not here because he is granting a wish and making a child’s day. Roman will be here at the end of the night and he will stand face to face with him in the main event. Roman will tuck his tail between his legs while Baron beats the crap out of him. Baron says you can bring out your doggie poop bags and scrape up his excrement as a souvenir. You will bend a knee to your king.

We see Big E and Kofi Kingston walking in the back and they are stopped by Kayla Braxton. Kofi and Big E are asked about their title match, but they are asked about a message they have for Xavier Woods. Big E tells him not to drop the soap, but Kofi reminds Big E that Xavier is not in jail, but he is at home recovering. Kofi says the Revival are legitimate and they have fought long and hard to be champion. They talk about being the one who put Woods out. Kofi says they need their seven. Big E asks if they cannot win tonight, how will they catch up to Charlotte Flair. Kofi says they will beat the Revival to become seven time WWE World Tag Team Champions.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Big E and Kofi Kingston versus Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship

Kofi and Dawson start things off and Kofi with a rollup for a near fall. Kofi with a few more near falls. Dawson with a punch to stop Kofi. Wilder tags in and Dawson sends Kofi into Wilder. Dash with a chop and Kofi chops back. Big E tags in and Kofi with a leap frog leg drop and Big E gets a near fall. Wilder lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Dash’s knee gives out when he leap frogs Big E.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Wilder with a forearm and Big E with a belly-to-belly suplex. We see footage from the commercial that Dash was not hurt. Dawson and Kofi tag in and Kofi with a springboard chop and more chops followed by a drop kick. Kofi forces Dawson and Wilder to the floor and Kofi with a plancha. Kofi goes up top and hits a cross body.

Wilder pulls Dawson out of the way when Kofi goes for Trouble in Paradise. Wilder tags in and they hit the power plex and Wilder gets a near fall that is broken up by Big E. Big E with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex to Wilder but Wilder with a tornado DDT to Big E. Kofi with SOS for a near fall. Big E tags in and they set for Midnight Hour but Dawson pulls Kofi off the turnbuckles. Big E with a UranagE but Dawson makes the tag and they hit a double hanging DDT. Wilder tags in and they hit a European uppercut and German suplex combination for a near fall.

Wilder tells Dawson to come in and they go for Shatter Machine but Kofi tags in and Kofi hits Trouble in Paradise while Big E holds Wilder for the three count.

Winners: Big E and Kofi Kingston (new Champions)

After the match, Kofi and Big E celebrate in the ring.

Roman Reigns arrives at the arena and Shorty G is telling Roman something as we go to commercial.

We are back and Daniel Bryan is walking in the back. He is stopped by Sami Zayn. Sami says he wants to talk to Daniel. Sami mentions his invitation to stand by him and Nakamura. Sami says if you had answered to him then, Daniel would be the NXT Champion. He says he could help Daniel’s career. Sami tells Daniel to ask Nakamura because he is liberated and it is all because of him. Ask Cesaro. He was in a main event match two weeks ago because of him. Nakamrua and Cesaro will be facing Ali and Shorty G. Ask them what Sami did for them.

Match Number Two: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight versus

Imperium attack Otis and Tucker and WALTER with a boot to Otis. They continue the attack until The New Day, Apollo Crews, Ali, and Shorty G hit the ring.

Imperium leave through the crowd.

Kayla Braxton is with Sasha Banks and Bayley in the interview area. Bayley is asked about her match last week and Bayley reminds Kayla that she won. Kayla asks about Shayna attacking her. Bayley says this is Shayna being relevant. Bayley asks if Kayla knows who made NXT relevant and it was her and Sasha.

Sasha says they will always live in their shadows. Bayley says on Raw, they were ‘going to keep an eye on me’. You are right because she is the only one who has held the Raw, Smackdown, and NXT women’s championship. Bayley says they can play games too.

Match Number Two: Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro (with Sami Zayn) versus Ali and Shorty G

Daniel Bryan comes out to watch the match. Cesaro with a running European uppercut to Shorty and then Nakamura tags in and kicks Shorty. Nakamura puts him on the turnbuckles and chops Shorty. G with a cross arm breaker in the ropes. Cesaro tags in and G sends Cesaro to the floor. Cesaro stops the tag and he tosses G into the turnbuckles.

G with an elbow and a victory roll into a tag. Ali with a head scissors and running forearm into the corner. Ali slides into the corner and then goes to the apron and kicks Cesaro. Ali with a rolling X Factor. Ali with a tornado DDT for a near fall. Shorty with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex that sends Nakamura to the floor. Cesaro with a pop up upper cut. Ali with a suicide dive that sends Cesaro into the front row.

Ali goes up top and hits a cross body but Cesaro catches Ali and hits a tilt-a-whirl back breaker for a near fall. Nakamura tags in and Cesaro gets Ali up but Shorty with an ankle lock. Cesaro kicks Shorty to the floor. Ali sends Cesaro over the top rope and Nakamura with a reverse exploder. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa but Ali with a super kick. Ali goes up top and Gable stops Zayn from interfering but Cesaro crotches Ali and then pulls Shorty off the apron. Nakamura with Kinshasa for the three count.

Winners: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

After the match, Zayn asks Daniel to join them in the ring but Bryan goes to the back.

Nikki Cross walks in the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Bayley joins the announcers for the next match.

Match Number Three: Nikki Cross versus Sasha Banks

They lock up and Sasha with forearms to the back. Sasha sends Nikki into the turnbuckles and Sasha kicks Nikki. Sasha with a suplex and she gets a near fall. Sasha kicks Nikki and chokes her in the ropes and it is dedicated to Bayley. Sasha with a snap mare and Meteora for a near fall. Sasha slaps Nikki. Nikki with a head scissors take down.

Nikki with arm drags and a hip toss followed by a cross body for a near fall. Nikki sends Sasha to the floor and Nikki iwht a drop kick through the ropes. Nikki with a cross body off the apron and then she hits Bayley with forearms and kicks.

Nikki takes the headset and says something to the crowd. Nikki with a shoulder from the apron and Sasha kicks Nikki off the apron thanks to help from Bayley, who held Nikki by the leg. Nikki with an inside cradle for a near fall. Nikki with forearms and a cross body for a near fall. Sasha goes to the floor and discusses strategy with Bayley.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sasha with a double knee drop from the turnbuckles for a near fall. Sasha with forearms but Nikki with an elbow. Sasha with forearms in the corner. Nikki with an elbow and a tornado DDT. Nikki with a running forearm and a second one. Nikki with a splash into the corner followed by a bulldog.

Nikki goes up top and hits a cross body but Sasha rolls through and applies Banks Statement. Nikki and Sasha with rollups for near falls. Nikki with a drop kick and Sasha with a sunset flip but Nikki rolls through and gets a near fall. Nikki with a forearm and Sasha with a lungblower into Banks Statement and Nikki taps out.

Winner: Sasha Banks

After the match, Bayley enters the ring and attacks Nikki from behind and kicks Nikki. Bayley with forearms and Shayna Baszler enters the ring and hits Bayley from behind with a forearm. Shayna with a gutwrench gourdbuster. Shayna leaves the ring before Sasha can come to Bayley’s aid.

Sami Zayn is in the back with Daniel Bryan. Sami says Daniel should have celebrated with them. He says Nakamura and Cesaro were a little disappointed and he told them that Daniel needed more time. Sami says he knows that Daniel does not need more time. Sami wants Daniel to say that he does not want to go back to the Yes Movement and that he wants to move forward.

Sami tells Daniel to say what he wants to say.

The lights go out and then they come back on. Sami sees The Fiend and leaves while The Fiend attacks Daniel. The Fiend with a mandible claw until the lights go out again.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a Moments Ago Moment of what the Fiend did to Daniel Bryan.

We take a look back at Tyson Fury at Crown Jewel.

Tyson Fury makes his way to the ring.

Tyson says he has been traveling around the world in their back yards. He went to Germany and he fought Klitschko. He went to America and he fought Wilder. He went to Saudi Arabia and he fought Braun Strowman. There is no place like home. He goes back to America on February 22nd to fight Deontay Wilder. He will deal with unfinished business then. He has some unfinished business with a WWE Superstar.

Braun Strowman makes his way to the ring.

Braun tells Tyson he is here.

Tyson thanks Braun for the opportunity in Saudi Arabia. He says it was one of his toughest matches and he knows why Braun is called a Monster Among Men. They shake hands. Tyson suggests if they fight again, it should be as a tag team.

Braun says he likes the idea of that. Braun says there ain’t two dudes stupid enough to face them.

Out come the B Team.

Curtis Axel says they are stupid enough to fight them. Bo says that is not what Axel meant. Bo says he meant that the “B” in B Team stands for ‘Fearless”. Bo says they ain’t scared of them hands.

Braun knocks Bo and Curtis off the apron and then Braun signals for the wacky lap and he knocks Bo and Curtis over.

Fury with a punch to Bo and then Strowman with a power slam to Axel.

We take a look at Baron Corbin’s attack on Backstage 2 weeks ago.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Carmella and Dana Brooke versus Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in a Which Pair is Added to The Smackdown’s Women’s Elimination Team at Survivor Series Match

Sonya and Carmella start things off and Sonya with a series of waist lock take downs and a short arm clothesline. Carmella with a rollup for a near fall. Carmella with a satellite head scissors take down. Sonya with a knee to the midsection and Mandy tags in. Sonya and Mandy with kicks in the corner. Sonya tags back in and she punches Carmella. Mandy tags in.

Mandy with a forearm to the back. Carmella with punches and a cross body but Mandy catches Carmella and hits a fallaway slam for a near fall. Sonya tags in and they go for a double suplex but Carmella lands on her feet. Carmella sends Mandy to the floor but Sonya with a shot to the back of the head and she gets a near fall. Sonya with a body scissors.

Sonya keeps Carmella from making the tag and Sonya with a kick. Carmella is able to make the tag and Dana with forearms and an Irish whip followed by a round off elbow into the corner and a bulldog. Dana with a cartwheel knee drop but Mandy with a knee to break up the cover. Carmella stops Mandy and then sends Sonya to the floor. Dana avoids Sonya on the apron and drop kicks Sonya into the ring steps.

They return to the ring and Dana goes up top and hits a senton for the three count.

Winners: Carmella and Dana Brooke

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Roman Reigns versus Baron Corbin

Roman sends Corbin to the floor before the bell rings. Roman punches Corbin in front of the announce table and then he sends Corbin into the announce table. Roman sends Corbin into the ringside barrier.

The referee starts the match and Roman punches Corbin from the turnbuckles. Corbin with a kick and he goes to the turnbuckles to punch Corbin. Roman drops Corbin on the top turnbuckle and Roman with NeverEnding Story. Roman with a running boot to the head.

Roman sets for the Superman punch but Corbin goes to the floor. Roman punches Corbin and sends Baron back into the ring. Roman sets for the Superman punch but Roman goes to the floor and see Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler come to the ring. Roman with a Superman punch off the ring steps to Roode and Roman with a Samoan drop to Ziggler.

Corbin tries to bring Roman into the ring but Roman with a punch. Corbin hits Deep Six for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Corbin with a punch to the chest. Corbin with a boot to the back and then he stands on Roman’s back. Corbin with punches in the corner. Corbin with another punch and Roman is sent to the floor. Ziggler and Roode get in some shots while the referee deals with Corbin. Corbin sends Roman into the ringside barrier. Roman is sent back into the ring and Roman with punches.

Corbin with a knee and Irish whip but Corbin goes around the ring post and returns to the ring with a clothesline for a near fall.

Corbin with elbows to the collarbone and then Corbin with a half nelson and chin lock. Roman and Corbin exchange punches and forearms. Corbin with an Irish whip but he misses a splash. Roman with clotheslines and then he goes for the flying clothesline but Corbin catches Roman and hits a choke slam for a near fall. Corbin with a knee to the midsection followed by a punch. Roman with a punch.

Roman with more punches and Corbin with a kick. Corbin misses a splash off the turnbuckles and Corbin lands on the ropes and Roman gets a near fall. Roman sets for the Spear but Ziggler tries to stop him. Roman with a Superman punch to Roode and a spear to Ziggler. Baron with End of Days for the three count.

Winner: Baron Corbin

We go to credits.

