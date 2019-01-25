WWE Issues Statement On Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey may be nearing the end of her current run with WWE.

According to a report on Thursday by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey is expected to have her final match with the company at WrestleMania 35 in April.

However, TMZ Sports reported Rousey is “super happy” with her current role and the possible departure would be temporary as she and her husband, Travis Browne, look to have a baby.

A WWE spokesman told TMZ, “Ronda Rousey is under contract with WWE until April 10, 2021. Whether she wants to start a family is a private matter.”

Rousey debuted for WWE at last year’s Royal Rumble, and she had her first match at WrestleMania 34 in a winning effort over Triple H and Stephanie McMahon alongside Kurt Angle. However, even before Rousey made her in-ring debut, she wanted to start having children soon.

“We’re ready to start having kids soon and I was thinking about what I’ve left unfinished in my life because I want to entirely focus on having kids when that time comes,” Rousey told Yahoo! Sports last March.

“I took a long look at my life and thought that if I don’t try and take a shot with the WWE, I would regret it for the rest of my life. I want to be an example to my kids about pursuing your dreams and being able to do anything. I guess this is my way of nesting and getting ready for children. I’m trying to prove to my unborn babies that they can accomplish any dream that they want to go after.”

According to Meltzer, “It was always pretty much known it would be after this year’s WrestleMania because she made close to a full-time commitment for one year to WWE, even though it was announced at the time she signed a multi-year full-time contract.”

Rousey will likely remain affiliated with WWE in some fashion afterwards. Meltzer also speculates that it’s possible for her to have a role like Undertaker or John Cena where she comes back from time to time.