WWE Legend Continues To Criticize Becky Lynch

As previously noted, WWE legend Road Warrior Animal was critical of some of the recent decisions made in WWE and called out Becky Lynch for using “The Man” moniker:

“I would let her back off of ‘The Man’ thing and let her just be a pure white meat babyface that doesn’t quit. Those are the kind of babyfaces that work. When you come out there with the attitude and strutting your stuff like she’s some kind of tough guy, come on! Jesus, Lord, anybody that’s ever been in a fight can see right through it and I’m just being realistic because that’s what works in this business. You’ve got to think shoot and work the shoot and right now they’re not taking advantage of their stars who are stars.”

Animal followed up on his previous remarks with this:

“If Becky Lynch is going to try to even have a comeback against a multi-time Hall Of Famer and what I’ve done in this business – she’s won one belt in her life, and that’s the WWE belt. Hawk and I won 22 different championships in 22 different companies, come on. I’ve wrestled people all over this world, not just in WWE. I’m not putting down Becky, but when you get the kind of stroke that I’ve had in this business and when you’ve laid the kind of foundation that I have for her even to have a job today, then you can call someone out. I’m not trying to be derogatory right now, but I’m just trying to be blunt honest.”

“Basically she just needs to get over herself and realize that this is the entertainment business. People are gonna have an opinion; good bad, indifferent, medium, down the line, whatever and I gave her more compliments than I did negative. If she just wants to pull out the little negative thing and let the positive things go by the wayside. That’s exactly how I feel about it…If someone wants to hang her hat on one little comment, as compared to ten positives, I rest my case. They are thinking about their own ego, rather than the big picture. If I were to be so worried about anything that anyone said about Hawk & I in our day – are you kidding me? I would have jumped off the fricking Missouri River Highway in St. Louis years ago, if I would have been worried about anything negative anyone ever said about us.”