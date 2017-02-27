WWE Producer On Roman Reigns’ Critics, Reactions To Beth Phoenix Entering WWE Hall Of Fame

– WWE producer and former superstar Road Dogg commented on fans that don’t like Roman Reigns with the following tweets:

@pwstream @RyanCooper_96 look at the crowd when it happens. The antiestablishment minority doesn't want you to know that reaction! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) February 26, 2017

@WorldofTrash why? He's making money doing what he lives to do and I promise you he loves when y'all REACT to him. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) February 27, 2017

– Several people in the wrestling industry are already reacting to news of Beth Phoenix being part of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class:

Paul Heyman: “On both a personal and professional note, I could not be happier to see @TheBethPhoenix get her due in the @WWE #HallofFame #GlamazonRules”

Natalya: “Congratulations to one of my closest, dearest friends who is just like a sister to me…. Beth Phoenix, for being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Beth gave me all the answers to the test and she taught me how to believe in myself in ways I never thought possible. I always wanted to be just like her! She deserves this honor so much… not just for being an incredible wrestler and performer, but for being someone we can ALL look up to.

I love you, Beth!”

Christian: “Congrats @TheBethPhoenix on your very much deserved @WWE HOF induction… A great wrestler & even better person! #WWEHOF”

Jim Ross: “Congrats to Mrs Adam Copeland aka Beth Phoenix for her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017. What a class act, a great, in ring talent, wife and mom. I hope that her husband Adam Copeland aka Edge inducts her. Wouldn’t that be a first for a spouse to induct their better half? I also loved that Beth wrestled on her boy’s high school wrestling team. Sad to see so many bitter fans complain about Beth’s selection because Joanie Laurer wasn’t inducted. Joanie’s day will come if it is meant ot be and I for one hope that ‘Chyna” does get inducted some day. Those sentiments are immature and unnecessary.”