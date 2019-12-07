WWE Star Agrees To New Deal, Latest Update On Lance Storm

– After requesting his release from WWE several weeks ago, NXT star Oney Lorcan announced on Twitter that he agreed to a new contract with the company.

I AM PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I HAVE AGREED TO A NEW MULTI YEAR CONTRACT AGREEMENT WITH WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT MAY THE WRESTLING GODS HAVE MERCY ON YOUR SOULS — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) December 7, 2019

– In an interview with WWE, Lance Storm talked about his return to the company:

“I’m a Producer now. So, mentoring advising, letting people pick my brain for the most part, I guess.”

“I like working with everybody. But I’ve been a big fan of Shorty G for a while. I became a fan of his in NXT. He’s just so talented. He’s one of those guys where it’s like, ‘Man, why don’t our timelines line-up better?’ I would’ve loved to have been in the ring with him in my prime.”