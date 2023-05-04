50,000 Pre-Sale Tickets Sold For AEW All In At Wembley Stadium

AEW President Tony Khan announced this evening that AEW All In pre-sale tickets have reached 50,000, with a $6.5 million gate.

“Thanks to the amazing support from our fans, #AEWAllIn London @wembleystadium just hit 50,000 tickets sold for £5.2M ($6.5M)!Remarkably all 50k tickets sold have been in the pre-sale! The general ticket on-sale begins TOMORROW, with great seats opening up!,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

If they can sell out the entire stadium, they will have drawn the largest crowd for a pro wrestling event in the UK and among the largest crowds for any wrestling event in the world.

You can check out Khan’s tweet below: