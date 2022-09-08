Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (9/7/22)

What a wild weekend for AEW. Between the MJF return and all the backstage drama and as we found out on the show, both Punk and The Elite were stripped of their titles. But this was a statement show for the brand. It was fantastic.

Tony Khan Announcement

The announcement of the titles being held as vacant was made here. A tournament was announced as well for the AEW Championship concluding at Grand Slam. The Trios titles were contested in a match on the show between Death Triangle and Best Friends. Very simply the stripping of the titles is something that needed to happen. The decision was made as well because of the suspensions to Punk and The Elite.

MJF Returns to Dynamite

MJF is finally back on Dynamite. It looked like he was coming out as a babyface, he was being cheered when he came out. As he started the promo he was putting over the city in a babyface manner. Explained he does not need to be in the tournament as he has a bargaining chip. As he has an AEW world title match whenever he wants it after winning the Casino Ladder match.

So soon after Jon Moxley comes out. This is where MJF drops the act, like a switch, just goes from face to heel seemlessly. Unbelievably good. But then MJF starts referencing his contract up in 2024 and the bidding war that will ensue. Then of course mentioning Cody Rhodes, Triple H and Nick Khan all in the same sentence. Brilliant stuff and eventually it all drove MJF to the back.

This is where Jon Moxley showed himself as a locker room leader with his promo that he cut. This was probably the most important promo of the year for the company. This was right man for the job too, he spoke with passion and emotion and it felt like a call to action so the company can get back on track after all the drama over the past few days. Really good stuff from Moxley.

Death Triangle vs Best Friends – Trios Championship

Very good match and Death Triangle got the win here. There was a spot in this match where PAC was spiked hugely on a DDT, that looked brutal. Close to the end, all of Death Triangle hit in sequence Canadian destroyers. PAC pins Chuck Taylor with a Black Arrow, which is one of the most beautiful moves.

I’m glad Death Triangle won this match and got their due. PAC is now the first man in AEW to hold two AEW titles at the same time as he is the All-Atlantic Champion as well. Death Triangle arguably could’ve been the team to win the titles originally. But they’ve got them now and I’m excited to see where they go. Still maintain the Blackpool Combat Club should end up as champions next.

Toni Storm vs Penelope Ford

This was a decent match, but didn’t really mean anything outside of a showcase for the new champion. Although the DDT to end the match was a bit sloppy, but it is what it is. Toni Storm wins the match obviously, but not too much here. I want to see a solid story in whatever her next feud is.

The Acclaimed Rap Cut Off

The Acclaimed come out and as they go to start their rap, Swerve interrupts them and we get no rap on this show. The Acclaimed are so over that the crowd booed Swerve heavily for interrupting. Though we were all interested to see what Max Caster had in his rap this week. But the important part here was Swerve in our Glory vs The Acclaimed will happen once again, this time at Grand Slam. I think this is where we get the title change, and I’m here for it and can’t wait for the rematch.

Wardlow vs Tony Nese – TNT Championship

This was very quick, did not last long. Really all for the purpose of Wardlow’s post-match promo. He went on about what the internet has been saying. That Wardlow has lost steam and all that. Which in terms of his booking and the TNT title reign he has. But he says he wants to get himself back on track. I couldn’t agree more, he needs to be on TV, and we need to see the TNT title actually built up for a change. Hopefully that starts by booking Wardlow better.

“Hangman” Adam Page vs Bryan Danielson

This match was the first of the tournament for the AEW title. With the winner advancing to face Chris Jericho next week on Dynamite. What a match this was. Bryan vs Page 3 did not disappoint, PPV level match here. The story of the match was Danielson working on the arm of Page, seeing as he uses the arm to perform to the Buck Shot Lariat. This went for a good while and in the end, Bryan comes out winning it. Bryan was expected to win this match but I liked the attention brought to the fact that Bryan hasn’t beaten Page.

While this wasn’t better than their first two matches over the AEW championship back at Winter is Coming and the first Dynamite of the year, it was still excellent. I’m excited to see Bryan and Jericho go at it again. I fully expect Bryan to get his win back next week and end up facing fellow BCC member Jon Moxley in the final at Grand Slam.

Wheeler Yuta vs Daniel Garcia – ROH Pure Championship

Like their match at Death before Dishonor a few weeks ago, this was great. They stayed true to what Jericho said, about doing the match without help. Garcia won the title in his hometown of Buffalo, NY. It was a great moment.

The match really showed what Garcia can be as a babyface too. Just going out there and putting on stellar matches. That was no different here. He got Yuta to tap out to the Dragon Tamer, which is basically a modified Sharpshooter.

After the match, both wrestlers observed the code of honor. Then Bryan Danielson comes out, and as we know they have been embroiled in this storyline for weeks together. It was to officially crown Garcia as champion. Bryan then put the title around Garcia’s waist, signifying a new era for Garcia. Jericho is out at the top of the ramp looking on shocked like he doesn’t know what to think.

It was brilliantly done and a great way to cap off a fantastic episode of Dynamite. Next week we’ll get Jericho vs Danielson again. Claudio Castognoli vs Dax Harwood for the ROH title was announced for Rampage, as well as Darby Allin vs Sammy Guevara, in which the winner advances to face Jon Moxley on Dynamite next week.

What an episode of Dynamite and hopefully this represents a soft reset of AEW. Especially after all the drama since All Out, and the road to Grand Slam is looking very exciting.

