A Special Gesture Being Made By The Rock For A Devoted Fan

The Rock is being true to his humanity even though he is putting on a show on WWE television.

The Rock and WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns face Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in the main event of WrestleMania 40 night one. Night two will feature Reigns vs. Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Championship.

The Rock announced on Twitter, in response to a fan who recently met him at a Target appearance, that the fan and his daughter are attending WrestleMania 40 this weekend.

The fan stated that if he got a tattoo of The Rock’s signature, he would get it alongside the iconic Brahma Bull. He did just that, and Rock agreed to uphold his end of the bargain.

Rock wrote, “Dude holy shit you did it!! That’s the authentic real deal signature & bull right there! Looks amazing! 👏🏾👏🏾 You’re a man of your word, and so is the Final Boss… Pack your bags – because you and your daughter are coming to @wwe #WrestleMania Your tickets, flight, hotel, transportation and food – are all on me! My team will be reaching out. See you in Philly brother. – Final Boss”