Absent AEW Star Set To Make His Return To Television Soon

AEW star Sammy Guevara has not appeared on television since he faced Jeff Hardy in a one-on-one match on an episode of Rampage back in February due to an incident that had Guevara suspended. Hardy would suffer an injury during the match when he was on the receiving end of a knee to the head from Guevara hitting a shooting star press, and that would result in Hardy suffering a broken nose and being out of it. Both men would still finish the match after Hardy said he was okay, but he hasn’t wrestled since.

Dave Meltzer noted in a previous edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that things had already been pitched for Guevara’s return to TV. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, from what he understands, Guevara is factored into creative plans, and he will be making his return soon.

Guevara’s suspension in February had significant repercussions for AEW. The promotion had to make adjustments, as Guevara was paired with FTW Champion Chris Jericho in the Tag Team Title tournament.