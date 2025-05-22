Ace Austin Leaving TNA

Ace Austin is no longer with TNA Wrestling, as his contract with the company has officially come to an end.

Despite entering discussions for a possible renewal, Austin and TNA were unable to reach a new agreement. His swan song with the promotion will air on tonight’s episode, where he takes on current X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali.

In a recent column, MLP’s Scott D’Amore confirmed the news, noting that the split was mutual and respectful.

Austin, 28, first joined TNA in 2019 and went on to thrive both as a singles star and as one-half of a successful tag team alongside Chris Bey.