Photo: Joe Hendry Trains With CM Punk And Ace Steel

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is proving that preparation is everything, revealing that he’s been sharpening his skills alongside two of pro wrestling’s most respected names — CM Punk and Ace Steel.

Hendry recently shared a photo on his official Instagram, featuring himself training with Punk and Steel. The image, which quickly gained attention across social media, was paired with a caption reflecting Hendry’s gratitude and work ethic.

“Invaluable knowledge gained today training with the best. Huge thanks to CM Punk and Ace Steel for the session. Always learning, always grinding. #Believe”

The training session comes just days before Hendry is set to compete on one of the most unique stages of his career. He will defend the TNA World Championship against Trick Williams at WWE Battleground this Sunday — an inter-promotional matchup that has created major buzz.

Ace Steel, a veteran coach and longtime ally of CM Punk, has a storied reputation in the wrestling world, known for his technical expertise and influence in developing talent across multiple promotions. His continued work with Punk — and now Hendry — adds credibility to the session and underscores Hendry’s dedication to constant improvement.

CM Punk, currently under WWE contract, has been a figure of intrigue across both WWE and AEW in recent years, making this cross-promotional training moment especially notable.

As Hendry prepares to walk into WWE Battleground with the TNA title around his waist, aligning himself with respected veterans like Punk and Steel only adds momentum to his growing presence on the international stage.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Joe Hendry’s title defense, WWE x TNA developments, and exclusive backstage news from across the wrestling world.