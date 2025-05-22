Josh Alexander Turned Down Pitch For NXT Title Match At Stand & Deliver

AEW star Josh Alexander spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri about various topics, including receiving an offer to compete on NXT and declining a pitch for an NXT Title Match at Stand & Deliver.

Alexander said, “There were rumblings of two that I’d heard about after the fact that were denied by management for whatever political reason there was, them not wanting me to lose, or something like that. Then there was one offer on the table for me to do a big run, and then wrestle for the title on a pay-per-view or a Stand & Deliver, I think it was. I had actually turned that down because it just didn’t fit with what my goals were coming into contract time and stuff like that. With negotiations coming up.”

On the TNA & WWE’s working relationship:

“I think, from my perspective, I can’t speak for everybody in the locker room, at times, mutually beneficial, for sure. I mean, when you put somebody like Joe Hendry or anybody else on a Tuesday night NXT, and they come back to TNA, you obviously saw more interest come to the company because of that platform that they were on. But in terms of wins and losses and trading back and forth, it felt like it was pretty heavy towards the WWE end from time to time. But that’s just the business portion of it. They have a bigger platform.”

You can check out Alexander’s comments in the video below.

