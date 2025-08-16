Full AAA Triplemania XXXIII Line-Up For Tonight (8/16/2025)

AAA Triplemanía XXXIII takes place tonight live from Mexico City, with a stacked lineup featuring multiple championship matches and major cross-promotional bouts involving WWE stars.

The main event will see AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo put his title on the line in a four-way match against WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano.

The match was set up after Mysterio shocked fans by appearing at a recent AAA show, attacking both Vikingo and Lee to insert himself into the title picture. Reports suggest WWE is strongly considering plans that could see Mysterio walk away with the prestigious AAA crown.

Also on the card, AAA World Tag Team Champions Angel & Berto (WWE’s Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo) will defend against Pagano and Psycho Clown in a Street Fight.

In six-person tag team action, NXT’s Lola Vice will team with Mr. Iguana and Niño Hamburguesa to battle Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez.

The Reina de Reinas Championship will also be on the line as Flammer defends against Natalya and Faby Apache in a triple threat match.

Elsewhere on the card, El Mesías defends the Latin American Championship, and fans will also see the annual Copa Bardahl match.

Konnan will also be inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame by Rey Mysterio.

AAA Triplemanía XXXIII streams live tonight, Saturday, August 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch AAA Triplemanía XXXIII Live

Fans around the world can catch all the action from Mexico City as AAA Triplemanía XXXIII streams live tonight, Saturday, August 16, at 9 p.m. ET. The entire event will be available free on YouTube via the official WWE, WWE Español, and Lucha Libre AAA channels.

Watch live below: