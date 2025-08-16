Booker T Details Incident Of Punching A Fan In WWE

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared a shocking story from his early WWE days, revealing that he once punched a teenage fan at a house show after being spat on.

The incident, which was caught on WWE cameras, resulted in the company issuing him a stern warning.

Booker explained that the altercation took place as he was heading backstage following a match. “I remember one time I was leaving the ring, it was after a match. This kid ran up to the rail and he spit on me, and it was like a loogie. It just got me good, man.”

Booker admitted that his response was immediate and violent. “I ran so hard, and I hit that kid. He went about four rows. Oh, I punched him. I whacked him… I literally, I ran, a running start, bang, and he went flying.”

Unaware that the entire exchange had been captured on multiple cameras, Booker was confronted by WWE management the following Monday. “I got called into the TV truck, and they asked me if I had an incident over the weekend. I said, ‘Not really.’ Then they pulled it up — about 10 cameras, 10 TVs — and showed me run up and hit that kid. Boom. I couldn’t say anything. I was totally busted.”

While Booker wasn’t suspended, WWE was forced to resolve the situation with the fan. “I think they had to pay that kid off and give him lifetime tickets,” he said. “They told me straight up, ‘Don’t ever let that happen again.’”

Booker reflected that the wild encounter came during a chaotic first year in WWE after leaving WCW — a stretch that also saw him accidentally injure Stone Cold Steve Austin, tear a security guard’s ACL, and turn down a proposed Hair vs. Hair match at WrestleMania.

The full, unfiltered story can be heard on the Hall of Fame with Booker T and Brad Gilmore podcast below.