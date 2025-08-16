Naomi To Address Status On WWE RAW Following Medical Clearance Concerns

An update has been provided on the status of WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi after she was unexpectedly pulled from competition earlier this week.

During the August 15th episode of WWE SmackDown, commentator Joe Tessitore announced that Naomi will appear on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. No further details were given, and it is not expected that she will be wrestling on the show. Instead, it appears fans may finally receive clarification regarding her sudden absence and how long she could potentially remain sidelined.

Questions surrounding Naomi’s condition began on the August 11th episode of RAW, where she was scheduled to defend her title against IYO SKY. However, WWE announced during the broadcast that Naomi was not medically cleared to compete. No specific reason was disclosed, which fueled speculation among fans and media. Naomi last retained the championship just weeks earlier at SummerSlam.

The lack of an official diagnosis from WWE has only increased uncertainty about her future. On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that he has heard talk from within the company regarding why Naomi has not been cleared. Alvarez added that if the information he’s been told is accurate, the champion could be facing a significant amount of time out of action.

Fellow WWE star Natalya recently shared her concern for Naomi amid health rumors.

Naomi’s scheduled RAW appearance may finally provide answers about her health status and the fate of the Women’s World Championship.