WWE Files New Trademarks For Shawn Spears, Scott Dawson, And Duke Hudson

WWE has made a notable move on the trademark front, securing the rights to several familiar wrestling names connected to both current and former stars.

According to filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on August 15, 2025, WWE submitted applications for the names “Shawn Spears,” “Scott Dawson,” and “Duke Hudson.”

The filing for Shawn Spears is particularly eye-catching, as the former Tye Dillinger recently returned to WWE and is currently part of the NXT roster under that name. WWE also moved to trademark Scott Dawson, the former WWE ring name of Dax Harwood, who now competes in AEW as one-half of the tag team FTR.

Meanwhile, the Duke Hudson filing is believed to be a standard renewal for the active NXT star, ensuring WWE retains the rights to his name for use across live events, television, and digital media.

All three trademarks were filed for “entertainment services,” which typically covers professional wrestling performances, live events, and associated media projects.