Drew McIntyre Praises Logan Paul, Compares New Alliance To D-Generation X

A surprising new duo was formed at WWE SummerSlam when Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul joined forces to defeat Randy Orton and country music star Jelly Roll. McIntyre recently shared his thoughts on the partnership and had nothing but praise for Paul’s commitment to WWE.

Appearing on the Huge Pop podcast with Donny De-Silva and Jimmy Korderas, McIntyre said he no longer views Paul as an outsider, crediting the U.S. Champion’s athletic ability and respect for the wrestling business.

He said, “Somebody like Logan, he’s a super athlete. He has a respect and passion for WWE, but he knows exactly who he is… He wants to be here and he deserves to be here, and I don’t consider him an outsider. He’s one of our superstars now, and I guess he’s my tag partner.”

McIntyre even compared their dynamic to the early days of one of WWE’s most controversial and influential factions, D-Generation X. “We just need to find a freaking name for a little group now. Everybody was a vibe of like the original DX to me, like when Shawn and Hunter got together and they had that mentality of saying and doing outrageous things because that’s who they were,” McIntyre explained.

He continued, “Logan was doing it over here, I was doing it over there… and when you put us together, it’s like, wow, this could have some dangerous vibes for management. The funny thing is, I’ll be Hunter going, ‘Okay, I know I used to do that, but you can’t do that.’”

Fans can hear the full interview with McIntyre below.