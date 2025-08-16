Karrion Kross Responds To “We Want Kross” SmackDown Chants

The August 15th edition of WWE SmackDown featured a major surprise outside the ring, as loud chants of “We Want Kross” broke out during a promo segment involving Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa.

Former WWE star Karrion Kross, whose contract with the company expired just days earlier, quickly acknowledged the chants with a simple message on social media: “I hear you.”

The post added fuel to an already complicated situation surrounding both Kross and his wife, Scarlett, whose WWE deals expired on August 10. The pair were subsequently moved to the alumni section of WWE’s website and have begun advertising independent bookings. However, speculation continues that their exit may be part of a larger storyline designed to blur reality and set up a major return.

I hear you. 👊🏼⏳🙏🏼 — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) August 16, 2025

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter compared the scenario to the famous Brian Pillman angle of the 1990s, suggesting that if this is indeed a “work,” WWE’s goal is to spark fan outrage, encourage chants and social media buzz, and then capitalize with a dramatic comeback. Supporting this theory is the fact that WWE is still selling Kross merchandise at full price, unusual for talent who have officially departed. Reports also note that even some WWE insiders claim not to know the full story.

Cánticos de "We Want Kross" durante el segmento de Solo Sikoa. Tímidos, pero ahí están. Ahora sí. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/c2RqzVUAM0 — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 16, 2025

Despite this, Kross has publicly insisted the situation is legitimate. In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, he detailed his final contract talks, stating that after months of silence, WWE presented him with an offer on August 5 but gave him only 24 hours to accept before rescinding it.

He added that Scarlett was not offered a new deal and that her future was directly tied to his signing. “The goal has always been to be with WWE. My wife and I still want to be with WWE. I’m still at the table for conversations,” Kross explained. “This seems so nonsensical to people. Believe me, I also think this makes no sense. This is baffling to me, too.”

The crowd response has played a major role in the story. While chants were absent from RAW in Quebec City, fans at SmackDown loudly voiced their support, and “We Want Kross” signs have begun appearing at live events.

For now, Kross and Scarlett continue to promote independent appearances while selling their own merchandise, but the mystery around their WWE status remains one of the hottest topics in professional wrestling.

Whether this is truly free agency or a carefully crafted storyline will become clearer in the weeks ahead.