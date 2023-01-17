Acknowledgement Ceremony For Roman Reigns With WWE Legends Set For Raw Is XXX

You can officially pencil in a new segment for the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special next week.

Ahead of next week’s Raw Is XXX special event in Philadelphia, PA., a big “Acknowledgement Ceremony for ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns” was announced, including past generations of the Anoa’i family for the segment.

The segment was announced by The Usos and Solo Sikoa during the opening segment of this week’s Raw with The Bloodline and The Judgment Day.

