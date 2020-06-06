Adam Cole Comments On His Future Plans

With rumors about NXT World Champion Adam Cole moving to the WWE main roster or joining AEW, Cole commented on what his future plans are in an interview with CBSSports.com:

“Right now, and I mean this because a lot of people say, ‘Oh, what’s next? What are you going to do next? You’re NXT champion, what’s your next goal?’ My goal is to keep the NXT championship,” Cole said. “At the end of the day, right now I just broke a full year as NXT champion, I love NXT, I’m proud of what this brand represents and I’m proud of what I’ve done and the Undisputed Era has done. I see no reason why we have to skip over to the next goal or next thing. I think holding onto the NXT championship for as long as possible and making sure this record can and will never be broken is my end-game goal.”

“One of the coolest parts about being in NXT through this transition period is seeing the brand grow and how far it has come even from when I joined in 2017. The brand has grown tremendously. I think, oftentimes, about what NXT is going to be like six months from now or a year from now or two years from now. It’s going to keep growing and growing and getting bigger and bigger. I’m very proud to be a part of that. I just want to continue trying to solidify myself as being the greatest NXT champion of all-time.”